Ethnic Armenian Dmitry Galanin, 43, who died with his son Mikhail in the large fire that occurred in a shopping mall in Kemerovo, Russia, was a bodyguard.

Georgy Antonov-Mirzakhanyan, head of the Kemerovo office of the Union of Armenians of Russia, told about the above-said to Armenian News-NEWS.am.

“Dmitry was an officer; very well-known among Armenians of Kemerovo,” he added. “He had gone to that shopping mall with his son to spend time.”

Also, Antonov-Mirzakhanyan informed that ten-year-old Mikhail was the only child in the family.

“Today a Divine Liturgy was served at the church, in memory of the Armenians that were killed,” he added.

The fire at this four-story shopping center had broken out on March 25. According to official information, it claimed the lives of 79 people, including 41 children.