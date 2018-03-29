YEREVAN. – President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan on Thursday attended the official opening of the second ArmHiTec 2018 international exhibition of arms and defense technologies.
Minister of Defense Vigen Sargsyan, and Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) Deputy Secretary General Valery Semerikov delivered remarks at the event, which will run until Saturday in capital city Yerevan.
After watching the cultural program and the special army detachment’s demonstration organized for the opening of this exhibition, the President toured this event.