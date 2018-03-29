Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov will have talks with the Secretary General of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe [OSCE], Thomas Greminger, during which they will discuss European security issues and ways to improve the effectiveness of this organization, TASS reported quoting Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova.

"During the talks it is planned to discuss topical issues on the organization's [OSCE] agenda and ways to improve its effectiveness," she noted. "Russia considers OSCE as an important instrument for creation of indivisible security community in the Euro-Atlantic area on the basis of equitable dialogue and cooperation of all participating states. Our top-priority task is to reduce tension, restore trust in order to overcome the current crisis of European security."

According to Zakharova, it is expected to exchange assessments of the role and contribution of the OSCE in the settlement of conflicts in Donbas, Transnistria and Nagorno-Karabakh.