YEREVAN. – On Friday morning, Jean-Baptiste Lemoyne, the Secretary of State to the Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs of France, visited the Armenian Genocide Memorial in Armenia’s capital city of Yerevan, informed the Armenian News-NEWS.am reporter.

The Lemoyne-led delegation laid a wreath at the memorial to the victims of the Armenian Genocide, placed flowers at the Eternal Flame which eternalizes the memory of the holy martyrs of this tragedy, and observed a minute of silence in their remembrance.

Subsequently, the delegation members toured the Armenian Genocide Museum-Institute.