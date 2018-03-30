There was a 15-minute hailstorm on Friday morning at Argina village and its nearby orchards, in the Armavir Province of Armenia.

Argina resident Edvard Stepanyan told Armenian News-NEWS.am that primarily the already-bloomed apricot trees were damaged in the hailstorm.

“About 20 and more percent of the yield have been damaged,” he said, in particular. “But if there is frost at the night, the entire yield will be damaged.”

Stepanyan added that the hail on the ground is like a snow cover, the air temperature is low, and therefore the hail is not melting.