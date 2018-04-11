YEREVAN. – The European Parliament is expected to give its consent to the EU-Armenia agreement in mid-May, and will adopt a non-legislative resolution expressing its position, EU said in a statement following the ratification of the agreement by the Armenian parliament.

“On April 11, 2018, the National Assembly of the Republic of Armenia unanimously ratified the new EU-Armenia Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement (CEPA) by 95 votes. CEPA is a legal basis for our bilateral cooperation in political, economic and sectorial areas. Soon after the ratification, the provisional application of the Agreement will enter into force. Three EU Member States (Estonia and Lithuania and Latvia in the first reading) have already ratified the agreement and other ratifications are ongoing in parallel,” the statement reads.

“The Armenian Government prepares a roadmap for CEPA implementation, notably for approximation of legislation in a number of areas. The new agreement provides a solid basis for enhancing reforms and modernisation of Armenia which requires a strong commitment. The EU stands ready to support Armenia on its reform path.”