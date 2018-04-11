A major car crash has taken place Tuesday in the Gegharkunik Province of Armenia.
According to shamshyan.com, a Ford—with driver Volodya T., 63, a resident of Vahan village of the aforesaid province—and a VAZ 2106—with driver Andranik M., 28, a resident of Martunik village of the same province—collided, at around 10։40pm, on the Gosh-Chambarak-Drakhtik motorway.
Both drivers as well as Volodya T.’s passengers—fellow villagers Hasmik T., 55, Kristine A., 30, Mikayel T., 2, Volodya T., 10, Hasmik T., 12, Alvina T., 33, Mamikon Z., 8, and Elina Z., 13—sustained injuries and were taken to hospital.