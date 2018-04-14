The CSTO convenes an emergency meeting of the Permanent Council in connection with the situation in Syria.

“Today, in connection with the situation around the Syrian Arab Republic, an emergency meeting of the Permanent Council of the Collective Security Treaty Organization is convened at the initiative of the CSTO Secretary General and the Russian Federation. The meeting will be attended by CSTO Secretary General Yuri Khachaturov,” the statement reads.

The CSTO includes Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia and Tajikistan