The Azerbaijani army fired shots from rifle weapons toward Baghanis village in the Tavush Province of Armenia, on Sunday at 2pm.
Narek Sahakyan, the head of this border rural community, told about the above-said to Armenian News-NEWS.am.
“Fortunately, nobody was hurt, nothing was damaged,” he noted. “Everything is calm at this moment.”
Sahakyan added, however, that the interstate highway’s Baghanis-Voskepar section has been closed due to safety concerns. As a result, vehicles are traveling via the bypass.