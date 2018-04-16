YEREVAN. – The Republican Party of Armenia (RPA)-Armenian Revolutionary Federation (ARF) Dashnaktsutyun Party ruling coalition’s parliamentary session on Monday, and with respect to nominating ex-President Serzh Sargsyan as the next Prime Minister, lasted about five minutes.

The Armenian News-NEWS.am reporter informed from the National Assembly (NA) that, after the sitting, the RPA MPs left the NA Sessions’ Hall quickly and did not respond to the journalists’ questions.

But speaking to our reporter, Vahram Baghdasaryan, head of the RPA faction at the NA, assured that the next PM’s election will take place in the parliament building.

“Our workplace is the National Assembly,” he said. “The election will be here.”

There were media reports that Tuesday’s NA special session to elect the PM would not be convened in the parliament building.

The RPA will nominate Serzh Sargsyan as candidate for the next Prime Minister.