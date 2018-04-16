YEREVAN. – Two people were taken to hospital as a result of Monday’s clashes at Baghramyan Avenue, in Armenia’s capital city of Yerevan.

The Armenian News-NEWS.am reporter informed that cameramen Sargis Gevorgyan and Zaven Grigoryan were hospitalized. The Armenian News-NEWS.am camera crew also is working at the scene.

As reported earlier, clashes took place on Baghramyan Avenue, between the demonstrators and police.

“My Step” initiative leader, opposition Civil Contract Party member and National Assembly (NA) of Armenia “Way Out” (Yelk) Faction head Nikol Pashinyan, jumped over barbed wires, and other protester followed him.

Police used special means, especially stun grenades, against the demonstrators.

As a result of these clashes, several people—including Pashinyan—were taken to hospital.

On March 31, the Civil Contract Party, led by Nikol Pashinyan, had started a protest march through several towns of Armenia—and whose objective is to prevent the third term in office by ex-President Serzh Sargsyan; but this time as the next likely Prime Minister—and which concluded on April 13, with a rally at Liberty Square in downtown Yerevan, and then with a round-the-clock sit-in at France Square.

Also, the protesters had announced that they plan to block the NA building as well as the houses of the ruling Republican Party of Armenia (RPA) MPs on Tuesday, so as not to enable them to take part in the next PM’s election at the special parliamentary session on that day, and during which the RPA will nominate Sargsyan as candidate for the next PM.