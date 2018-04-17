YEREVAN. – Leader of the opposition movement, MP Nikol Pashinyan urged to continue civil disobedience starting from 10 am on Wednesday.

Addressing a huge crowd at Republic Square, Pashinyan called to surround government buildings, close down streets and highways the way they did it on Tuesday.

“I do not want to say how to do it, because you showed that you are heroes, there are no close territories for you in Armenia,” he emphasized.

The actions will start at France Square and will finish at Republic Square, Pashinyan said.

The opposition leader also called on prominent Diaspora Armenians Serj Tankian, Charles Aznavour and Arsinee Khanjian to join them at the square.

Pashinyan promised to set up a revolutionary committee that will be coordinating all actions. He said the opposition rallies will enter the second stage tomorrow, and the entire capital city will be paralyzed.