Latvian Saeima has ratified Armenia- EU Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement, Armenian Ambassador to Lithuania, Latvvia and Estonia Tigran Mkrtchyan tweeted.
Latvian Saeima @Jekaba11 ratified #Armenia- #EU Comprehensive &Enhanced Partnership Agreement (#CEPA). After #Estonia, #Latvia is the 2nd #EU country 2 ratify this agreement. We are grateful 2 all factions of Saeima, @Latvian_MFA, our friends 4 the support. pic.twitter.com/m6PlWK4rEO— Tigran Mkrtchyan (@TMkrtchyan) April 19, 2018
Earlier on Thursday the agreement was signed by the President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian.