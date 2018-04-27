YEREVAN. – Acting Foreign Affairs Minister Edward Nalbandian of Armenia on Friday received Chilean Ambassador Rodrigo Nieto, whose diplomatic residence is in Moscow.
The diplomat is in capital city Yerevan to convey Chilean Foreign Minister Roberto Ampuero’s response message on the 25th anniversary of Armenia-Chilean state relations, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.
The interlocutors discussed matters related to the bilateral agenda of the two countries.
Also, they underscored Friday’s official opening of the office of the honorary consul of Chile to Armenia.
Following their talk, Nalbandian and Nieto signed an agreement between the Armenian and Chilean governments, and with respect to lifting visa requirement for the two countries’ citizens who hold diplomatic and official passports.