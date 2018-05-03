YEREVAN. – Secretary of ARF Dashnaktsutyun faction Aghvan Vardanyan has handed over resignation, the statement issued by the speaker of the Armenian parliament Ara Babloyan said.
During the special session of the parliament on Monday, Vardanyan said he will not take part in the election of a Prime Minister and was ready to quit as MP.
Later on the Supreme Body of ARF Armenia said the opinion of ARF faction MP Aghvan Vardanyan is his personal decision and isn’t in line with the official stance of the ARF.