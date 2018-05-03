YEREVAN. – As of Thursday at 4pm, National Assembly (NA) of Armenia “Way Out” (Yelk) Faction head Nikol Pashinyan has been formally nominated candidate for Prime Minister at the NA.

According to the respective NA statement, Pashinyan’s candidacy was nominated by more than one-third of the total number of MPs in the 105-seat parliament.

Instead of the 35 needed signatures, a total of 41 lawmakers have signed under the document to nominate him PM candidate.

The parliament failed to elect a new PM during its special session on Tuesday. Under the constitutional law, if the PM is not elected, the NA shall hold a new election for the PM seven days after the first voting. And this time, candidates who are nominated by at least one-third of the total number of MPs can run in this election.

And if a PM is not elected this time, too, the current NA shall be dissolved by law.

Subsequently, a snap parliamentary election shall be conducted in Armenia.