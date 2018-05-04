YEREVAN. – The Supreme Body of the Armenian Revolutionary Federation (ARF) Dashnaktsutyun Party of Armenia informed that, after examining the disciplinary matter regarding Aghvan Vardanyan, it has decided to expel him from the party ranks.
The ARF Supreme Body on Friday issued a statement in this regard.
During Tuesday’s National Assembly (NA) special session debates on the PM candidate, Vardanyan had announced that even though the ARF Faction had decided to vote for NA “Way Out” (Yelk) Faction head Nikol Pashinyan—the sole candidate who was nominated for that position, he would not do that.
Also, Vardanyan had stated that should his party demand, he would also give up his parliamentary seat.
And shortly thereafter, the ARF Armenia Supreme Body made such a demand to Aghvan Vardanyan, and he carried out this demand.