Russia is focused on strengthening allied cooperation with Armenia, Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova told reporters.
“We have stated on numerous occasions said that we expect that all current internal problems in fraternal Armenia will be resolved on the basis of the country’s Constitution, within the legal framework and through constructive dialogue between various political forces in the republic. In bilateral relations, we have invariably been committed to continuing joint work with our Armenian counterparts to develop and strengthen allied interaction and integration cooperation,” TASS reported quoting Zakharova.