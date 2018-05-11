YEREVAN. – Newly elected Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan bid farewell to the Cabinet members and thanked them for their work (PHOTO).
“I want to thank you. In fact, this is the last meeting of the Cabinet in this composition. I wish you good luck and I wish good luck to the new government that will be formed,” Pashinyan said during the first government meeting after his appointment as PM on May 8.
According to Constitution, the government is formed during the period of 15 days after the appointment of the Prime Minister.