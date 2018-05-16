YEREVAN. – Belarusian-Armenian relations are experiencing renaissance, said Belarusian Ambassador to Armenia Igor Nazaruk on the air of Belteleradiocompany.
"We are today experiencing a renaissance, a surge in activities among business circles as well as among representatives of state power in cooperation with the Republic of Belarus, and this process is gaining momentum. In 2017, we reached a record trade turnover of $42 million 700 thousand. This is a very good result, and there is no room for reluctance,” the ambassador said.