YEREVAN. – With Thursday’s decision by the new government, Stepan Mnatsakanyan has been appointed chairman of the Statistical Committee of Armenia, and for six years.
And with another decision by the government, members of the State Council on Statistics also have been appointed.
“The public often questions the content of the Statistical Committee,” PM Nikol Pashinyan said at Thursday’s Cabinet meeting of the government. “It’s very important that both the public and the government have accurate [statistical] information.”