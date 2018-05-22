The new Prime Minister of Armenia, Nikol Pashinyan, on Tuesday issued a message of congratulations to world-renowned French Armenian singer Charles Aznavour on his birth anniversary.
“During this period of turning-point changes taking place in the life of Armenia, the story of your life and activities is more than exemplary because it proves that human will and consistency knows no barriers, and any goal is reachable if you have a dream, confidence, patience, and faith,” the message reads, in particular. “We are impatient that you see and become convinced with your own eyes that the Armenian citizen, the Armenian people have won and built the victory of their own talent, will, diligence, [and] dream.
“Your unforgettable services rendered to the Homeland have warmed and are warming us all.”