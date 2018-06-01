YEREVAN. – Eight provincial governors were appointed at Friday’s Cabinet meeting of the government of Armenia.
Accordingly, Ashot Simonyan was designated governor of Aragatsotn, Garik Sargsyan—governor of Ararat, Romanos Petrosyan—governor of Kotayk, Vahe Ghalumyan—governor of Tavush, Karen Sarukhanyan—governor of Shirak, Ishkhan Saghatelyan—governor of Gegharkunik, Hrant Margaryan—governor of Lori, and Aragats Saghatelyan—governor of Vayots Dzor.
Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan stated that, “we are dealing with political arrangements” here.
The governors of Syunik and Armavir Provinces, however, will be appointed later on.