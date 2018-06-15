Armenia attaches importance to projects being implemented with assistance by the Asian Development Bank (ADB).

The Minister of Territorial Administration and Development, Suren Papikyan, on Friday noted the aforementioned during his talk with a delegation from this bank.

Also, Papikyan underscored the vital importance of these projects and their continuity for Armenia, and added that the country’s collaboration with ADB had a yet undiscovered great potential for development and expansion.

The ADB Country Deputy Director for Armenia, Cesar Lawrence, for his part presented the objectives of the ADB-assisted programs, their expected results, and the necessary measures to productively complete them.

Also, the interlocutors reached an agreement to develop new projects and ideas of mutual interest.