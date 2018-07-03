Armenia, Greece to collaborate in combat against terrorism, corruption, trafficking

YEREVAN. – The Prosecutor General’s Office of Armenia and the Public Prosecutor’s Office of the Supreme Court of Greece on Tuesday signed a memorandum of mutual understanding of cooperation, in Armenia’s capital city of Yerevan.
From the Armenian side, the document was signed by Prosecutor General Artur Davtyan, and from the Greek side—Prosecutor Xeni Dimitriou of the Supreme Court of Greece, the attorney general’s office of Armenia informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.
Within the framework of this memorandum, the two sides will collaborate especially in the fight against organized crime, terrorism, corruption, smuggling, drug trafficking, illegal immigration, human trafficking, and economic and information technology crimes.