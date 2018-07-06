Yerevan comments on reports about preparation for Armenia-Azerbaijan FMs' meeting

YEREVAN. – Armenian Foreign Ministry commented on the reports about preparation for the meeting between Armenian and Azerbaijani foreign ministers.

“If there is final agreement on the venue and date of the meeting, we will inform beforehand,” spokesperson for the Armenian MFA Tigran Balayan told Armenian News-NEWS.am.

Earlier Russian Co-Chair of the OSCE Minsk Group Igor Popov said the meeting is planned.

“Given the delicacy of the settlement process of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, the Minsk Group co-chairs refrain from any public speeches on this issue. We expect that the date of the ministerial meeting may be announced in the near future,” Popov told Azerbaijan’s APA agency.