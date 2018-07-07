News
Saturday
July 07
Armenia government message on combating corruption was very strong, US diplomat says
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics

The Armenian government’s message, according to which this is a new chapter in the fight against corruption in Armenia, was very strong and very effective, US Ambassador Richard Mills told the Voice of America Armenian Service.

When asked how he assesses the new Armenian government’s steps in combating against corruption in the country, the American diplomat responded that, first and foremost, the Armenian citizens need to judge these steps. 

And In his view, although the government has issued a signal that it seeks to take a new look at corruption, it is more important to strengthen new organizations and new laws that will ensure the fairness of the system, and which will see to it that corruption can be surmounted systemically.

Ambassador Mills added that they were discussing, by way of the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) and several other programs, as to how they can provide Armenia more assistance in its fight against corruption, so that it can be ruled out in the country for a long term. He noted that they were holding active respective discussions with the Armenian government.
This text available in   Հայերեն
