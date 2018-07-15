Armenian defense minister applies to ICRC Yerevan office to return Armenian from captivity

YEREVAN. – Armenian Defense Minister David Tonoyan appealed to the ICRC office in Yerevan for the return of the Armenian citizen who was captivated in Azerbaijan, spokesperson for the Armenian Defense Ministry Artsrun Hovhannisyan wrote on Facebook.
“The Armenian Defense Ministry officially states that a resident of the Berdavan village of the Tavush region, born in 1984, Karen Ghazaryan is not serving and has never served in the Armed Forces of Armenia.
At the same time, Armenian Defense Minister David Tonoyan, who is also the chairman of the interdepartmental commission on hostages, prisoners and missing persons, applied to the ICRC office in Yerevan to organize the return of an Armenian citizen.
The ICRC Yerevan office was informed of Karen Ghazaryan’s health problems,” Hovhannisyan wrote.
Earlier, Azerbaijani Defense Ministry announced “the prevention of the reconnaissance group of the Armenian Armed Forces on the border”. The incident allegedly occurred in the direction of the Gazakh region. The Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said an Armenian serviceman, Karen Ghazaryan was taken captive.