Armenia scientists develop saboteur detection system

Armenian scientists have developed a system that detects saboteurs.
Stepan Petrosyan, director of the Semiconductor Nanoelectronics Laboratory at the Institute of Radiophysics and Electronics of Armenia, told about the aforesaid to Armenian News-NEWS.am.
“We have developed a [saboteur-detection] system based on the principle of recording the thermal radiation of a moving man,” Petrosyan explained, in particular.
In his words, this motion transmitter operates automatically in all weather conditions, and during the day and at night.
“The system was tested, it passed field tests, relevant acts were drawn up,” the expert informed.
Moreover, Petrosyan said he was ready to continue and further develop this project.
“We wished to help save our soldiers’ lives from the sabotage attacks of the enemy,” he added, in particular.