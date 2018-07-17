Armenia scientists develop saboteur detection system

NEWS.am breaking news in a video: 16.07.2018

Paris renames its metro stations for French World Cup heroes

Helping Armenia in holding snap elections is not easy for EU too, says Ambassador Świtalski

4 injured including children in Armenia road accident

Putin, Trump arrive late for summit in Helsinki

Świtalski: EU is ready to help Armenia

One killed in Yerevan building collapse

Lavrov, Pompeo holding their first meeting in Helsinki

China files suit in WTO following US intention to introduce new duties

EU diplomat: We don’t need new tensions in Karabakh

Putin and Trump shake hands as they meet in Helsinki

EU envoy: Some new ministers don’t have experience but are committed

MFA: Armenia-EU visa liberalization was on agenda of PM’s Brussels visit

EU envoy: Former government’s Anti-Corruption Commission wasn’t fully independent

EU envoy: Do not wait for change in EU policy towards Yerevan

MFA: Armenia in touch with Belarus citizen who notified about manhunt against him by Azerbaijan

Tigran Balayan: Armenian, Azerbaijani FMs’ contacts are continuing

Armenian FM to meet UN Secretary General in New York

All Ucom TV subscribers to enjoy 4 more Viasat family channels

Armenia MFA: We are in contact with Red Cross, over Karen Ghazaryan who crossed to Azerbaijan

Trump: Relations with Russia deteriorates thanks to US foolishness

Yerevan mayor snap election not held

Mogherini: US a 'friend' of the EU

Ecuador, UK are in talks over Assange

Świtalski: Trust in EU has grown in Armenia

4 persons confess to kidnapping Russian Armenian businessman

Yerevan municipal council convenes session with mayoral election agenda

Putin, Trump not to exchange gifts?

Princes Charles, William unwilling to meet with Trump during UK visit

PM: No one shall resolve problems in Armenia with weapons

Armenia PM on border situation: Politico-military situation is quite tense

RPA not to nominate Yervan mayoral candidate

Armenian defense minister applies to ICRC Yerevan office to return Armenian from captivity

Afghan President to Pashinyan: one of the Princes of Afghanistan has Armenian roots

Mattis thanks Norway for being ready to host 700 US marines

Putin, Erdogan discuss joint steps in Syria

25 injured as tour bus crashes in Los Angeles

South Korea summons Russian military envoy

Former governor of Syunik leaves Republican party of Armenia

WhatsApp testing new features

Trump criticises Obama over US 2016 election hack

Lapshin: Authorities of Baku persecute Vlad Mosesov only because he is Armenian

Azerbaijan declares Belarusian-Armenian blogger wanted

Artsakh President meets American students of Armenian origin

Trump walks in front of Queen Elizabeth during British Military Inspection

Yelq faction not to nominate Yerevan mayor candidate

Kuwait Airways suspends flights to Najaf airport for security reasons

US expects to become oil production leader

Intellectual property may be pledged in Armenia

Over 30 passengers of Ryanair plane hospitalized in Germany

Armenia's State Revenue committee chief, Russian ambassador discusss tax and customs cooperation

Bin Laden bodyguard to be returned to Germany

Artsakh FM receives interns of Armenian General Benevolent Union

13-year-old teen dies in Yerevan tragic incident

Glendale police officer of Armenian origin pleads guilty to lying on links with gangs

Indian Court offers to demolish Taj Mahal

Azerbaijan violates ceasefire 170 times past week

22-year-old Armenian brutally murdered in Georgia

Artsakh foreign minister receives interns of Armenian Assembly of America

Government to help Armenian Copper Program in building new copper smeltery

Armenia president congratulates Emmanuel Macron

US lawmaker continues pressure to secure new US-Armenia tax treaty

Lavrov: Helsinki summit would be ideal If Russia and US re-open channels of communication

Kremlin aide reveals format of Putin-Trump summit

128 people killed in Pakistan election rally bombing

U.S. accuses Russian spies of 2016 election hacking

Cameroon's President Biya plans bid for 7th term in office

Trump says he has been 'tougher on Russia than anybody'

Nahapet Gevorgyan leaves Republican party of Armenia

Turkey's state of emergency expected to end on July 18

Nikol Pashinyan sends congratulatory letter to Emmanuel Macron

Nikol Pashinyan visits French Embassy in Armenia

Armenia deputy PM, Russia minister of transport discuss issues relating to Upper Lars checkpoint

Trump, Putin to meet in Helsinki on July 16

Russia summons Greek envoy to protest diplomats' expulsion

Trump: Queen Elizabeth II is a tremendous woman

Azerbaijani President accuses foreign forces of organizing events in Ganja

Karabakh Foreign Ministry commends introductory meeting of FMs of Armenia and Azerbaijan

Pashinyan briefs Armenian-Belgian businessmen on Armenian government’s priorities in economic sector

Mass disorder in Azerbaijan results in detentions

Armenian PM urges Belgian Armenians to think of coming back to Armenia

Official: Armenia monopolies cannot disappear in a day

Armenia hands over humanitarian aid to Syria

Peskov speaks about Trump's statement that Putin is his rival

Armenia president to attend World Cup closing ceremony

Armenia State Revenue Committee: Over 1.5 billion drams returned to budget

Armenia is 133th economy in World Bank GDP rankings

European Commission chief nearly falls on Ukraine leader at NATO summit

Azerbaijan fired shots at Armenian town at night

Armenia Security Council Secretary meets Artsakh Defense Minister

ANCA condemns Trump opposition to restrictions on F-35 sale to Turkey

Armenian President visits French embassy in Yerevan (PHOTO)

Memorandum of Artsakh Foreign Ministry published on UN offical website

Person accused of killing police officer in Azerbaijan killed

Pashinyan: Armenia stays Russia’s ally, but will develop relations with West

Moon Jae-in says Kim Jong Un wants to develop North Korea into normal country

Armenian PM: Would be useful if NATO sends strong message to Azerbaijan

Secretary of Armenia’s Security Council meets with Artsakh lawmakers

Yerkir Tsirani nominates candidate for Yerevan mayor's seat