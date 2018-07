YEREVAN. – Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and First President Levon Ter-Petrosyan on Monday met at the government house, informed the press office of the government of Armenia.

“The First President has expressed his views with respect to the avenues for surmounting several challenges facing Armenia,” reads the respective statement. “Matters were discussed relating to foreign policy and the Artsakh [(Nagorno-Karabakh)] issue.

“The meeting took place on the initiative of Levon Ter-Petrosyan.”