ANCA seeks U.S.-Armenia social security agreement

The Armenian National Committee of America (ANCA) today called upon the Social Security Administration to explore a Social Security Totalization Agreement with Armenia eliminating the danger of double taxation of pension benefits and, more broadly, clarifying the obligations and entitlements of workers who divide their careers between the United States and Armenia, ANCA reported.
In a July 16th letter to Social Security Administration Acting Commissioner Nancy Berryhill, ANCA Chairman Raffi Hamparian noted that: “In addition to providing material benefits to workers and greater clarity for employers, such an agreement will strengthen the bonds between America and Armenia, fostering a more conducive environment for even closer commercial relations and more effective cooperation across a broad array of international challenges.”
The U.S. currently has a Social Security Totalization Agreement in force with more than two dozen nations. A Totalization Agreement is a convention between two countries preventing duplicate Social Security contributions for the same income – effectively eliminating dual coverage and dual contributions (taxes) for the same work.