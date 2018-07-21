The European Commission reviewed the financial assistance provided to Armenia, after the statement of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.
"We were surprised when we realized that we have provided much more than we thought," Katarína Mathernová, Deputy Director-General for Neighbourhood and Enlargement Negotiations at the European Commission told reporters, answering a question whether she is familiar with Pashinyan's statements about the EU financial co-operation with Armenia and whether this issue was discussed during her current visit.
As reported by Tert.am, Mathernová noted that the EU provided 1-billion-euro sum for assistance to Armenia. According to her, the complexity of their work is that it is necessary to constantly carry out explanatory works. She said she is in Armenia to discuss and explain how they work, and to inform what funding was provided to Armenia before the revolution.
Head of the European Delegation to Armenia Piotr Switalski paid attention to the fact that 110 million euros allocated by the EU haven't been used. "Before speaking about new financing which, of course, will be it is necessary to look back. €110 million are waiting in a "fridge" and their use depends only on Armenia", he said.