News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
July 21
USD
480.62
EUR
560.16
RUB
7.58
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
July 21
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
480.62
EUR
560.16
RUB
7.58
Show news feed
Switalski: €110 million waiting in "fridge" and their use depends only on Armenia
Switalski: €110 million waiting in "fridge" and their use depends only on Armenia
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics, Economics

The European Commission reviewed the financial assistance provided to Armenia, after the statement of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.

"We were surprised when we realized that we have provided much more than we thought," Katarína Mathernová, Deputy Director-General for Neighbourhood and Enlargement Negotiations at the European Commission told reporters, answering a question whether she is familiar with Pashinyan's statements about the EU financial co-operation with Armenia and whether this issue was discussed during her current visit.

As reported by Tert.am, Mathernová noted that the EU provided 1-billion-euro sum for assistance to Armenia. According to her, the complexity of their work is that it is necessary to constantly carry out explanatory works. She said she is in Armenia to discuss and explain how they work, and to inform what funding was provided to Armenia before the revolution.

Head of the European Delegation to Armenia Piotr Switalski paid attention to the fact that 110 million euros allocated by the EU haven't been used. "Before speaking about new financing which, of course, will be it is necessary to look back. €110 million are waiting in a "fridge" and their use depends only on Armenia", he said.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն, Русский and Türkçe
Print
Read more:
All
Premier: Surprising that there are EU officials who do not notice changes in Armenia
Democracy is not a foreign policy orientation to us, but it is our conviction and belief…
 Pashinyan: There will be no turnabouts in Armenia foreign policy
“I didn’t participate in any format that’s unprecedented for our [Armenia’s] foreign policy,” the PM said…
 EU urged member states to prepare for breach negotiations
5 more countries join EU sanctions on Russia
“The Candidate Countries Montenegro and Albania, and the EFTA country Norway…
 UK’s upper house of parliament approves Armenia-EU agreement
House of Lords has just approved the EU-Armenia CEPA...
 Juncker slams Trump's trade 'provocations'
We will continue to respond in a tit-for-tat manner to those provocations...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news