Person who jumped from Yerevan bridge is identified

The identity has been determined of the person who on Sunday had jumped off a bridge in Yerevan, the capital city of Armenia.
The 911 emergency hotline had received a call, at 4:51pm, informing that a person had jumped from the Davtashen Bridge, and rescuers were needed.
A fire and rescue squad was dispatched to the scene.
Rescuers brought the 24-year-old person’s dead body out and carried it to a waiting ambulance.
As reported earlier, the 911 emergency hotline had received a call, on Sunday at around 5:40pm, informing that a person had thrown himself from the above-said bridge.