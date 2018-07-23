News
Monday
July 23
Person who jumped from Yerevan bridge is identified
Person who jumped from Yerevan bridge is identified
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society, Incidents

The identity has been determined of the person who on Sunday had jumped off a bridge in Yerevan, the capital city of Armenia.

The 911 emergency hotline had received a call, at 4:51pm, informing that a person had jumped from the Davtashen Bridge, and rescuers were needed.

A fire and rescue squad was dispatched to the scene.

Rescuers brought the 24-year-old person’s dead body out and carried it to a waiting ambulance.

As reported earlier, the 911 emergency hotline had received a call, on Sunday at around 5:40pm, informing that a person had thrown himself from the above-said bridge.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
