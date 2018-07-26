Robert Kocharyan decides not to give evidence any more

YEREVAN.- Former Armenian President Robert Kocharyan decided not to give evidence any more, he stated in an interview with the Yerkir Media TV channel.
"Now they want my arrest. That is, the first president of Karabakh, during the presidency of whom Karabakh achieved a glorious victory, the second president of Armenia, the economy of which grew by 5%, may be in prison. The charge is fabricated. I can imagine the enthusiasm that will be experienced in Azerbaijan. Give them such a gift, "Kocharyan said.