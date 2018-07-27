Karabakh army soldier wounded in Azerbaijan shooting

STEPANAKERT. – Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic/NKR) Defense Army serviceman Davit Miloyan (born in 1998) sustained a gunshot wound Thursday, at around 8:45pm.
The soldier was wounded at the protection area of a Defense Army military unit, and as a result of the shots fired by the Azerbaijani armed forces.
The wounded serviceman was taken to a military hospital, the Artsakh Ministry of Defense informed Armenian News-NEWS.am. He is in critical but stable condition.
An investigation is underway to find out the details of this incident.