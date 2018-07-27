News
Criminal charges brought against CSTO’s Armenian chief
Criminal charges brought against CSTO’s Armenian chief
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – Criminal charges have been brought against Secretary General Yuri Khachaturov of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), and in connection with the criminal case into what had occurred in Armenia’s capital city Yerevan on March 1 and 2, 2008.

Based on sufficient evidence that was gathered during the ongoing investigation along the lines of the aforesaid case, criminal charges were brought against Khachaturov on Thursday, for breaching—and with prior agreement with other persons—the constitutional order of Armenia, informed the Special Investigation Service (SIS).

The investigator has filed a motion with the court to remand Yuri Khachaturov in custody. 

As reported earlier, second President Robert Kocharyan on Thursday was questioned at the SIS, and in connection with the criminal case into what had occurred in Yerevan on March 1 and 2, 2008. Subsequently, criminal charges were brought against him for breaching—and with prior agreement with other persons—the constitutional order of the country. The court is currently considering the motion to remand Kocharyan in custody.

Similar charges had earlier been filed against former Defense Minister Mikayel Harutyunyan, along the lines of this criminal case, and a search for him was declared.

CSTO Secretary General Yuri Khachaturov, who was serving as head of Yerevan Garrison during the events that transpired in Yerevan on March 1 and 2, 2008, also was questioned Thursday at the SIS, and within the framework of the said criminal case.

On March 1 and 2, 2008, the then authorities used force against the opposition members who were rallying in downtown Yerevan, and against the results of the recent presidential election. Eight demonstrators as well as two servicemen of the internal troops were killed in the clashes. But no one has yet been brought to account for these deaths.
This text available in   Հայերեն, Русский and Türkçe
