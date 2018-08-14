News
Mandate of MP Vardan Bostanjyan given to Aytsemnik Ohanyan
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

The mandate of ex-MP from the “Tsarukyan” Faction at the National Assembly (NA) of Armenia, Vardan Bostanjyan was given to Aytsemnik Ohanyan, Laura Galstyan, CEC Deputy Chairman, noted on Tuesday.

Earlier it was reported that the National Assembly Speaker Ara Babloyan issued a statement noting that “On July 31, under Part 1 of Article 155 of the Constitutional Law of the Republic of Armenia the Rules of Procedure of the National Assembly, I announce that the Deputy of the National Assembly of the Republic of Armenia Vardan Bostanjyan submitted resignation.”
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
