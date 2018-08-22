News
Thursday
August 23
Nine political forces to run in forthcoming snap election for Yerevan Council of Elders
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN.- The Central Election Commission (CEC) of Armenia has approved the day of  election for Yerevan Council of Elders - September 23.

According to the approved procedure, the political forces participating in election must submit documents to the CEC by August 29. Registration of the lists will take place until September 3. By that  time, register of voters will  be posted. According to preliminary data, the number of voters makes 853 390. The election campaign will begin on September 10 and will last 12 days.

At the moment, nine political forces announced their participation in forthcoming snap election for Yerevan Council of Elders.

 
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
