Deutsche Welle: Germany has largest trade in South Caucasus with Armenia

In the first half of 2018, Germany’s trade relations with Armenia, Georgia, and Azerbaijan are developing with dynamism, and Chancellor Angela Merkel will visit these three countries, from Thursday to Saturday, reported Deutsche Welle (DW).
Germany’s trade with these three South Caucasus republics grew by 17.1 percent and reached €1.2 billion, the German Committee on Eastern European Economic Relations announced on Wednesday.
And from these three countries, Germany’s trade has increased the most with Armenia—by 41 percent, and reached up to €171 million.
“The political changes, which took place in [Armenia’s capital city of] Yerevan in Spring 2018, seem to contribute to the dynamic development of the [country’s] economy,” the aforesaid committee also noted, in particular.