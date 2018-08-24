2 Armenian children will be deported from the Netherlands

Two Armenian children who have been in the Netherlands for the past 10 years will be deported.
The Dutch highest court ruled that justice minister Mark Harbers does not have to give residency permits to Hovik (13) and Lili (12), Dutch News reported.
Hovik and Lili who will be sent to Armenia were born in Russia and had never been to Armenia, they do not speak Armenian either.
The children only have the right to asylum in the Netherlands if they fear they will be persecuted or endangered by the Armenian authorities and there is no question of this, the court ruled. In addition, help is available for the children when they return if their mother is unable to care for them, as has been claimed. ‘The children will not end up on the streets’, the court said.
Last yer it was decided to deport Armina Hambartsjumian—the mother of Lily, 11, and Howick, 12—to Armenia from the migrant center, where they lived. The children were not at home when their mother was picked up and their whereabouts are unknown. She has also refused to say where they are. Armina was deported in August last year. Her children were found a week later.