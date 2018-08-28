News
Armenia will use its veto power if Azerbaijan states about plans to join CSTO
Armenia will use its veto power if Azerbaijan states about plans to join CSTO
Region:World News, Armenia, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – If Azerbaijan announces about an intention to become a member in the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), Armenia will use its veto power.

Anna Naghdalyan, Acting Press Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) of Armenia, noted about the above-said at Tuesday’s MFA press briefing. 

She recalled that in the case of both the CSTO and the Eurasian Economic Union, decisions are adopted based on mutual agreement by the member countries.

“The Armenian side has expressed its [respective] view,” Naghdalyan said. “I don’t think it gives a cause for a double entendre.”

At the same time, the MFA representative recalled that debates on Azerbaijan’s accession to the CSTO were taking place within analytical circles.

“If such a matter is put on the agenda, Armenia will use its veto right,” said Anna Naghdalyan.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
