Friday
August 31
Suspect in Yerevan murder of woman is detained, knife with blood stains is found at the scene
Region:Armenia
Theme: Incidents

YEREVAN. – The Investigative Committee of Armenia has filed a criminal case into the murder of a 28-year-old woman, in capital city Yerevan.

On Thursday at 5։35pm, a report was received from the ambulance service, according to which a young woman’s body—with traces of violence and with stab wounds—was found in a house in Yerevan, the Investigative Committee informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.

The investigative team that arrived at the scene discovered—in the living room of the house—the dead body of a woman who was born in 1990, and with multiple stab wounds on her body, as well as traces of a blood-like substance, fingerprints, two knives, and a trace of a blood-like substance on one of these knives.

A criminal case was initiated on the same day.

As a result of the preliminary investigation, information was ascertained with respect to the identity of the person who had committed this alleged offense. Accordingly, this person is a resident of Abovyan town, and was born in 1980.

The suspect has been detained.

The preliminary investigation is in progress.

Forensic examinations have been commissioned.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
