Suspect in Yerevan murder of woman is detained, knife with blood stains is found at the scene

YEREVAN. – The Investigative Committee of Armenia has filed a criminal case into the murder of a 28-year-old woman, in capital city Yerevan.

On Thursday at 5։35pm, a report was received from the ambulance service, according to which a young woman’s body—with traces of violence and with stab wounds—was found in a house in Yerevan, the Investigative Committee informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.

The investigative team that arrived at the scene discovered—in the living room of the house—the dead body of a woman who was born in 1990, and with multiple stab wounds on her body, as well as traces of a blood-like substance, fingerprints, two knives, and a trace of a blood-like substance on one of these knives.

A criminal case was initiated on the same day.

As a result of the preliminary investigation, information was ascertained with respect to the identity of the person who had committed this alleged offense. Accordingly, this person is a resident of Abovyan town, and was born in 1980.

The suspect has been detained.

The preliminary investigation is in progress.

Forensic examinations have been commissioned.