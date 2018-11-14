Armenia drops criminal investigation against Kevin Oksuz

The general prosecution of Armenia has dropped the criminal investigation against Kevin (Kemal) Oksuz based on ‘absence of criminal offense’, Prosecutor General's Office reported.

Oksuz is a Turkish-American lobbyist wanted by the United States for perjury regarding a controversial trip he organized for American lawmakers to Azerbaijan. At the time of his arrest he was running a business in Yerevan.

He was arrested in the Armenian capital in late August this year. Shortly after his detention in pursuance of the American warrant, Armenian law enforcement agencies too launched an investigation and said that he is suspected in tax evasion.

Earlier Armenia approved the extradition motion of the U.S.