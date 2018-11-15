Artsakh FM: Bolton’s expectations for Karabakh conflict settlement are not realistic

STEPANAKERT. – The positions of the Republic of Artsakh and the Republic of Armenia on the settlement of the Karabakh conflict are clear, Artsakh Foreign Minister Masis Mayilian said in an interview with Azat Artsakh newspaper.

“For many years, the authorities of the Republic of Artsakh have consistently stressed the need to restore the trilateral format of the negotiations, with direct and full participation of the Republic of Artsakh in all the stages, which is crucial in facilitating a peaceful settlement and ensuring the effectiveness of the process. The settlement, in turn, must be based on the recognition of the fact that the people of Artsakh have exercised their right to self-determination. In this regard, I consider it necessary to confirm the willingness of the authorities of Artsakh to de jure assume their share responsibility for ensuring stability and peace in the region,” he said.

Acting PM Nikol Pashinyan also stated the necessity to return Artsakh to the negotiation table, which is also enshrined in the Armenian government program, Mayilian emphasized.

“As to John Bolton’s expectations for the Azerbaijan-Karabakh conflict settlement, they are not realistic, for various reasons,” he added.