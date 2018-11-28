News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
November 28
USD
485.05
EUR
547.18
RUB
7.2
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
November 28
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
485.05
EUR
547.18
RUB
7.2
Show news feed
Parliament speaker briefs Turkmenistan delegation on newborn screening in Armenia
Parliament speaker briefs Turkmenistan delegation on newborn screening in Armenia
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – President of the National Assembly (NA) of Armenia, Ara Babloyan, on Wednesday received a delegation from Turkmenistan, and comprising medical specialists.

The delegation is in Armenia to study the country’s track-record in newborn screening, the NA informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.

Babloyan, who is a pediatrician by profession, reflected on Armenia’s laws regarding health care, social security, and children’s rights.

And at the request of the guests, the Armenian parliament speaker presented the work conducted and results achieved by specialists in introducing newborn screening programs in Armenia.

The guests from Turkmenistan, in their turn, noted that they will apply Armenia’s respective track-record as much as possible in their country.

Also, the delegation members expressed readiness for further cooperation.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news