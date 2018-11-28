Parliament speaker briefs Turkmenistan delegation on newborn screening in Armenia

YEREVAN. – President of the National Assembly (NA) of Armenia, Ara Babloyan, on Wednesday received a delegation from Turkmenistan, and comprising medical specialists.
The delegation is in Armenia to study the country’s track-record in newborn screening, the NA informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.
Babloyan, who is a pediatrician by profession, reflected on Armenia’s laws regarding health care, social security, and children’s rights.
And at the request of the guests, the Armenian parliament speaker presented the work conducted and results achieved by specialists in introducing newborn screening programs in Armenia.
The guests from Turkmenistan, in their turn, noted that they will apply Armenia’s respective track-record as much as possible in their country.
Also, the delegation members expressed readiness for further cooperation.