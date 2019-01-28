Eurasian Union Board member: We have a lot to learn from Armenia

YEREVAN. – Member states of the Eurasian Economic Union have a lot to learn from Armenia and Armenian entrepreneurs, Minister in charge of Integration and Macroeconomics of the Eurasian Economic Union Tatyana Valovaya said.
Her comment came in response to Kyrgyz journalists’ question why the member countries of the EEU, and in particular Kyrgyzstan, despite the country's joining the union, continue to largely import goods, rather than export, as was previously expected.
According to her, despite the difficult geopolitical situation and a certain isolation of the republic, once the country joined the Eurasian Union, the Armenian entrepreneurs, overcoming difficulties and obstacles, are promoting their products on the Eurasian market vigorously.
“In this regard, of course, we have something to learn from our Armenian colleagues, because they make the most of all the opportunities provided by the Eurasian Economic Union,” she explained.