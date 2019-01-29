Hahn congratulates Armenian people on holding transparent elections

YEREVAN. – The December 9 parliamentary elections reflected the will of the Armenian people, EU Commissioner for European Neighbourhood Policy and Enlargement Negotiations Johannes Hahn told reporters in Yerevan.

Hahn congratulated Armenian people on holding transparent elections. Speaking about cooperation during his joint press conference with Armenian Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan, Hahn pointed out several areas: agriculture, future-oriented areas and technology, judiciary, education and infrastructure.

The EU Commissioner said that EU-funded projects worth 300 million euros are being implemented in Armenia, and additional 100 million will be provided. Overall, there are grants and credits estimated at 800 million in energy sector, water resources, agriculture and transport. A new 23-million package concerning education innovations has been recently signed.

“I visited TUMO center, and I must say I was deeply impressed,” he said.

According to him, negotiations are underway on the next budget for seven years, within which the neighbors will get more than now.

This statement somewhat was overshadowed by a question on why Armenia will receive much less than others. In response, Hahn assured that Armenia will not receive less than other, and the size of the subsidy depends on the degree of preparation for the implementation of programs.

Answering the question of the extent to which EU assistance is related to last year’s events in Armenia, the European Commissioner said that there is a budget line for promoting democracy, and this will be an additional source of funding for Armenia. He announced that a positive attitude inside Armenia is also felt in Europe, people are interested in investments.

“I was even told that last year, and this is for the first time in many years, more people came to Armenia than left,” Hahn said.