Russia’s Medvedev to arrive in Armenia Monday

YEREVAN. – Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev on Monday will arrive in Armenia on a two-day visit, to attend the meeting of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council.

The government informed Armenian News-NEWS.am that Medvedev is expected arrive in capital city Yerevan at 5pm.

Meeting of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council will be convened Tuesday.

Also in Yerevan, the Russian PM will meet with his counterparts within the framework of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU)—which comprises Armenia, Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, and Kyrgyzstan.

In 2019, Armenia assumed chairmanship of the EAEU.