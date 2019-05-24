Ruben Carranza: Transitional justice can be considered in Armenia as truth seeking

YEREVAN. – In a society where politicians and oligarchs have long enjoyed the impunity, the victims of human rights violations do not have the judicial independence, the representative of International Center for Transitional Justice Ruben Carranza said on Friday at Armenian parliament. “Policy makers, civil society activists and European international actors should remember about those who have not a voice about justice in Armenia for so long: the families of the victims of those killed or injured in 2008, the victims of torture and a political detention, mothers in black seeking the truth about their soldier-sons or detainees who live in hunger, while oligarchs and they political friends enrich themselves,” he added. According to him, one of the most important achievements after the revolution in Armenia was the rebuilding of the trust.
“The judicial institutions in Armenia are largely composed of many of the same judges and investigators that allowed the institutions to be abused. Armenia must look for the reforms that are far-reaching,” he noted. According to him, the institution reforms may include the vetting of officials in control of agencies that ought to provide the access to justice. “The institutional and judicial reforms are often mentioned as the component of the transitional justice,” he said adding that transitional justice can be considered in Armenia as truth seeking.