NATO: S-400s cannot be used with F-35s

The technical parameters of the Russian S-400 anti-aircraft missile systems do not allow them to be used together with F-35 fighter-bombers, but the S-400 declassifies the capabilities of this aircraft, said Todd Walters, commander-in-chief of the NATO Armed Forces in Europe.

According to him, they are not interested in sharing information of F-35s with Russians, The National reported.

Speaking at a meeting in the GLOBSEC organization in Bratislava, Walters noted that relations between Turkey and its NATO allies have more in common than differences.

The American side has repeatedly stated that it does not intend to supply F-35 fighter-bombers to Turkey, if Ankara simultaneously receives Russian S-400s. Thus, according to the representative of the US State Department Morgan Ortagus, Washington may stop Turkey’s participation in the F-35 program and apply sanctions against Ankara within the framework of the CAATSA law due to purchases of S-400 from Russia.